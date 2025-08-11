Advertisement
Trump deploys National Guard in Washington crime crackdown

AFP
3 mins to read

President Donald Trump has announced that he was deploying National Guard troops and putting the Washington police force under federal control to tackle crime in the US capital. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

Donald Trump has deployed military and federal law enforcement to curb violent crime in Washington, as he seeks to make good on his campaign pledge to be a “law and order” President.

The Republican leader said he would place the city’s Metropolitan Police under federal Government control while also sending

