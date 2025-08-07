Alligator Alcatraz is the first state-run detention centre in the US opened to accommodate the Trump administration’s arrest of immigrants. Photo / Getty Images

A federal judge in the US has ordered construction to be paused at Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz, the first state-run detention centre in the country opened to accommodate the Trump administration’s arrest of immigrants.

The ruling by US District Judge Kathleen Williams for the two-week pause in new construction at the facility in the Everglades followed a hearing in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups and joined by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians.

“We’re pleased that the judge saw the urgent need to put a pause on additional construction, and we look forward to advancing our ultimate goal of protecting the unique and imperiled Everglades ecosystem from further damage caused by this mass detention facility,” Eve Samples, executive director at Friends of the Everglades, said in a statement.

Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani, who testified at the hearing in support of the conservation groups, called the order “a necessary and welcome step in stopping a project that never should have been approved in the first place”.

“This facility is not only a threat to one of the most environmentally sensitive regions in the country. It is also a glaring example of how far the State of Florida will go to criminalise immigrants and ignore the long-term health of our natural resources,” Eskamani said in a statement.