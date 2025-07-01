Advertisement
Home / World

Trump hails new ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention centre

By Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and Danny Kemp
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem as they tour a migrant detention centre, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz', in Florida. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

US President Donald Trump toured a new Florida migrant detention centre dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”, boasting about the harsh conditions and joking that the reptilian predators will serve as guards.

The US$450 million ($738m) camp has been built on a disused airfield deep in the Florida Everglades and is surrounded by

Save

