Trump hails new ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention centre

US President Donald Trump speaks with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem as they tour a migrant detention centre, dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz', in Florida. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP
US President Donald Trump toured a new Florida migrant detention centre dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”, boasting about the harsh conditions and joking that the reptilian predators will serve as guards.
The US$450 million ($738m) camp has been built on a disused airfield deep in the Florida Everglades and is surrounded byswamps that are home to creatures including alligators and poisonous snakes.
“Very soon this facility will house some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet,” Trump told reporters.
“We’re surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland and the only way out is really deportation.”
The steaming hot, mosquito-infested site is a symbol of the Republican administration’s determination to look tough as it pursues its policy of mass deportations of undocumented migrants.