‘Too woke for them’ - Trump’s Truth Social AI challenges his claims on key issues

By Drew Harwell
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Truth Search AI on Truth Social contradicts US President Donald Trump on tariffs, the 2020 election, and January 6. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump and the new AI search tool on his social media network, Truth Social, don’t exactly see eye to eye.

Truth Search AI contradicts the President by saying that tariffs are a tax on Americans, the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, and his family’s cryptocurrency investments pose

