Police in Thailand say more than 30 people, including children, have been killed in a shooting at a childcare centre.

Police Major General Achayon Kraithong said a gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the centre in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

He said 30 people were killed but had no more details.

Following the shooting the assailant took his own life. The motive for the attack is not yet clear.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

The BBC reported the attacker was a former police officer who had recently been laid off.

Further details were not immediately available.

More to come.

-AP