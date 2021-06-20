Donald Trump's December tour with Bill O'Reilly leaves QAnon supporters confused

A man wear a shirt with the words QAnon as he attends a rally for Donald Trump at the Make America Great Again Rally being held in Florida. Photo / Getty Images

A man wear a shirt with the words QAnon as he attends a rally for Donald Trump at the Make America Great Again Rally being held in Florida. Photo / Getty Images

QAnon supporters have been left scratching their heads following Donald Trump's announcement of his upcoming speaking tour with Bill O'Reilly.

The December dates coincide with a time when QAnon supporters believe Trump will have been reinstated as President of the US (which, to be clear, will not happen).

Trump has confirmed his speaking tour with the former For News host in a statement, urging his fans to buy tickets, which are priced from US$100.

The tour begins in Florida, on December 11.

"My tour with Bill O'Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I'm looking forward to it. Maybe tickets would make a great Father's Day gift? In any event, I'll see you then, and much sooner," Trump said in a statement.

Several QAnon Telegram accounts shared the announcement, with conspiracy theory supporters baffled at the news of the tour, as they realised it means Trump will not be president again by December, despite all their wishful thinking.

"OK I GUESS MY QUESTION IS TRUMP COMING BACK? WHY WOULD HE BE DOING A TOUR THRU THE END OF THE YEAR WITH O'REILLY. HMMMMMMMMM SOMETHING DOESN'T FEEL RIGHT?," one Telegram user said, quoted by Newsweek.

"So nothing will happen until December?" another one wondered.

"Man I sure hope we don't have to wait that long before you're back in office," someone else said.

Others still hope the tour announcement is "a rouse".

QAnon supporters have previously believed Trump would be reinstated as president on March 4.

Since that didn't happen, they've been holding out hope for other wild theories that they believe will see Trump back in office this year.

One of the theories states that the former president will be back in the White House in August, based on a false claim widely pushed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, related to an Arizona ballot audit.

"So basically the August thing is a bunch of bull because a reinstated President doesn't go on tour," a Telegram user said.

While some appear to take the hint, others continue to refuse reality to get in their way.

"It's only a few dates close together...it could be done if it works out like it should...could cancel....but yup..kinda a gut punch statement," one Telegram user wrote. "But we are in an information war, so who the hell knows."

Trump will not be US president by August, nor will he be president by December when he goes on his speaking tour.