The Pope does not need to be a cardinal, a bishop, or even a priest - but he must be a Catholic.

Trump was confirmed as a Presbyterian as a child and now says he is nondenominational - but he only has a week to convert.

Returning closer to reality and clarifying his remarks, Trump added:

“No, I don’t know, I have no preference...I must say we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York, who’s very good.

“So, we’ll see what happens.”

Trump joked he was ready for another big job. Photo / Getty Images

The first 100 days

Donald Trump has reached the first 100 days of what is already one of the most radical and far-reaching presidencies in US history, but polls show Americans becoming disenchanted with the economic and political tumult, AFP reports.

Trump has shaken up the United States like few presidents before him.

His billionaire backer, Elon Musk, has led dramatic cutbacks of the federal workforce, and the President himself has reshaped relations with the world by unveiling sweeping tariffs, berating allies and eliminating much foreign aid.

Polls show that the honeymoon period that Americans historically accord presidents at the start of their terms has evaporated for Trump.

A poll published on Sunday by the Washington Post and ABC News found that only 39% of Americans approve of Trump’s performance.

The survey showed net disapproval even on what was his most popular issue - his aggressive crackdown on immigration - as controversy swirls over deportations without due process.

Trump angrily dismissed the polling, but has been tacitly acknowledging that he must moderate some policies as stock market turmoil takes a toll.

Wall Street, down more than 6% since Trump took office, ticked up on Tuesday on news he would soften some of the sweeping tariffs impacting automakers.

He also recently backtracked on threats to fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who has warned that Trump’s tariffs would likely reignite inflation.

After a 2017-2021 term in which some aides sought to rein him in, Trump has surrounded himself this time with unabashed loyalists - and told reporters he was on track to accomplish all of his second-term goals.

“I think either we’ve done everything, or it’s in the process of being done,” he said today.

- Additional reporting, AFP