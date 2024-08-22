J.D. Vance once told a friend he thought Trump could be America's Hitler - now he's Trump's running mate. Video edit by Alyse Wright. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

Donald Trump was shielded by bulletproof glass during a rally on Wednesday but struggled to remain behind the screen.

The former President’s visit to North Carolina marked his first outdoor rally since he survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last month.

Trump’s podium was covered by a panel of ballistic glass to repel bullets, while two more panels covered his rear – but he almost immediately moved out of the protection zone.

As he delivered his speech, hitting back at his rivals for “getting personal” in their speeches at the Democratic National Convention, Trump continuously shifted around on the stage rendering his new security measures ineffective.