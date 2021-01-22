Donald Trump cagey on future plans in first public comments since leaving office

Former US president Donald Trump has made his first public comments since leaving office, saying he will make a comeback in some form.

"We'll do something, but not just yet," Trump told Washington Examiner reporter Rob Crilly while dining at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida today.

Crilly said an aide to the former president then "swooped in and swiftly, but politely, ended the interaction".

I spoke to President Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club. For once, he's keeping his thoughts to himself. For nowhttps://t.co/7YJgYYH56S — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 22, 2021

Trump's first comments since he officially left office on Thursday came minutes after House Democrats announced they would send an article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday.

The Washington Examiner reports Friday (Saturday NZT) was the second consecutive day Trump's motorcade drove the short distance from his private club, Mar-a-Lago, to his golf course.

And at 14:54 Trump leaves his golf club after lunch. Two SUVs with lights and sirens blocked road then five more vehicles swept out of drive pic.twitter.com/hmkRFdbfOw — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) January 22, 2021

He was reportedly spotted playing a round of golf on Thursday morning but didn't arrive until 1.20pm today, heading straight for lunch.

Trump was reportedly dressed in a white golf shirt and a red Make America Great Again cap.