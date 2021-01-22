'You know I won': Punters take guesses at Trump's letter to Biden - with hilarious results

Social media users have been sent into a spin speculating about a 'private' letter former president Donald Trump left for his successor. Photo / AP

"Joe, you know I won."

Social media users are guessing what former President Donald Trump wrote to his successor Joe Biden after he revealed he'd left him a "private" letter.

During the transition of power in the US, it is a tradition for outgoing presidents to leave a note to their successors.

Trump broke a series of traditions during the transfer of power to Biden's administration, including insisting the result of the November election was fraudulent, and never acknowledging his successor's win.

I got a copy of the letter President Trump left behind for @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/1hVbstPQuj — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) January 20, 2021

But Biden revealed on Wednesday Trump had left him a "generous" letter.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden said. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."

Speculation on social media went into overdrive, and some users posted what they imagined a letter from Trump to Biden might look like.

The results were predictably hilarious.

Breaking News! In keeping with tradition, Trump leaves a letter for Biden in the Oval Office. It starts "To Whom It May Concern..."#Inauguration2021 #Trump #BidenHarrisInauguration pic.twitter.com/Kb6KZpQKIN — Ron Mitchell (@RonMitchell) January 20, 2021

Trump’s note to President Biden just leaked. pic.twitter.com/gzxGnNg34K — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 20, 2021

Biden enters White House to find poignant note from Trump on desk pic.twitter.com/bRIlHRw3i0 — The Chaser (@chaser) January 20, 2021

Breaking: We found the hand-written note that Trump left for Biden. pic.twitter.com/KFH9EAygCy — Chuck Groundhog (@only_si_chuck) January 18, 2021

Breaking: Trumps note to President-elect Joe Biden released. pic.twitter.com/3TNwvObBwD — Porkchop Express🇺🇲 (@jmckelvey1979) January 20, 2021

'Won by alot'.

'Dear Sleepy Joe'.

'Dear Sleepy Joe' II.

BREAKING: I was able to get exclusive footage of Donald Trump's letter to Biden pic.twitter.com/KTKu3YjkfC — Moe (@Moe_Fabuleux) January 22, 2021

A number of Twitter users imagined Trump lamenting his loss, while others joked he'd be asking Biden for a pardon.

Others joked he'd give Biden advice about the White House bathroom.