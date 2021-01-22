'You know I won': Punters take guesses at Trump's letter to Biden - with hilarious results

"Joe, you know I won."
Social media users are guessing what former President Donald Trump wrote to his successor Joe Biden after he revealed he'd left him a "private" letter.
During the transition of power in the US, it is a tradition for outgoing presidents to leave a note to their successors.
Trump broke a series of traditions during the transfer of power to Biden's administration, including insisting the result of the November election was fraudulent, and never acknowledging his successor's win.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
But Biden revealed on Wednesday Trump had left him a "generous" letter.
"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden said. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."
Speculation on social media went into overdrive, and some users posted what they imagined a letter from Trump to Biden might look like.
The results were predictably hilarious.
A number of Twitter users imagined Trump lamenting his loss, while others joked he'd be asking Biden for a pardon.
Others joked he'd give Biden advice about the White House bathroom.