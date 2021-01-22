US Republican congresswoman's astonishing move to impeach Joe Biden

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo / Getty Images

He's only been in office for one day, but US President Joe Biden is already facing a bizarre impeachment plot from a controversial Republican Congresswoman.

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden – just one day after he was sworn in.

"I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden, we'll see how this goes," she said on a Twitter video.

She is accusing the president of corruption and abuse of power, alleging that he "allowed" his son, Hunter Biden, "to siphon cash from America's greatest enemies, Russian and China".

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Greene attracted notoriety for being the first QAnon conspiracist elected to Congress – and has been criticised for sharing controversial opinions on her social media accounts.

She announced her impeachment plans shortly after the House voted to impeach Donald Trump a second time.

She said in a tweet last week: "On January 21st, I'm filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect. 75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It's time to take a stand. I'm proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored."

Because Democrats control the House, there is no indication the House Speaker will consider taking up these articles.

'Garbage': Biden impeachment move savaged

The congresswoman is being eviscerated for filing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Journalist Scott Dworkin called Greene called on her to resign.

"So you filed that frivolous garbage for alleged acts he did while VP? But you're against Trump being convicted after leaving office? Do you not see how hypocritical that is?," he tweeted.

When Republicans wonder why we aren't united yet, you're the reason why. Resign."

He said Greene endorsed conspiracy theories that 9/11 was an inside job and that the Sandy Hook school shooting was staged.

Here are some of the other responses:

Congrats on wasting your time — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 21, 2021

This nut job thinks Sandy Hook was staged so how about we stop electing these lunatics to Congress? K? K... — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 21, 2021

v