Mehmet Oz, a former surgeon and TV celebrity known as “Dr Oz,” has been chosen to lead the United States’ massive public health insurance programme. Photo / Variety via Getty Images

Donald Trump announced he was appointing Mehmet Oz, a former surgeon and TV celebrity known as “Dr Oz,” to lead the United States’ massive public health insurance programme.

The 64-year-old heart surgeon was championed on daytime television by Oprah Winfrey before he entered politics with an unsuccessful bid for a Senate seat in 2022.

Oz is the latest of Trump’s eye-catching nominations to key positions, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be Defence Secretary, vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy jnr as Health Secretary and billionaire Elon Musk to head a government cost-cutting unit.

“America is facing a healthcare crisis and there may be no physician more qualified and capable than Dr Oz to make America healthy again,” the President-elect posted on his Truth Social platform.

The appointment puts a man whose health recommendations – especially on Covid and weight loss – have often been ridiculed by the medical community at the helm of the United States’ Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).