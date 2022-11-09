Former US president Donald Trump is reportedly furious the candidates he backed have failed to gain traction in the US midterms. Photo / AP

It was widely predicted that the US Republican Party would ride a “red wave” to victory in Tuesday’s midterm Congressional elections.

It turned out to be more of a “red ripple,” poll pundits have said.

The results remain unclear. The Republicans could still take control of the House and Senate – undoubtedly a success.

But even if that’s the case, it will be by a much smaller margin than expected. And there’s one man who all fingers are now pointing at.

“This is going to be on Trump,” one election analyst said.

Former US president Donald Trump was not on the ballot, but his presence loomed large, as the billionaire is reportedly on the verge of announcing a new presidential bid.

Yet, not only did many of the candidates Trump backed perform poorly, but several candidates he belittled did surprisingly well.

That includes Florida’s re-elected governor Ron DeSantis – Trump’s most likely challenger in the race for the White House.

Now, according to reports, Trump “is livid” and “screaming at everyone” following the disappointing results.

The US midterm elections – so-called because they are held midway during presidential terms – decide the make-up of the House of Representatives and the Senate. These are the two houses of Congress, equivalent to Australia’s parliament.

The Democrats had held both by a whisker, which helped Democrat President Joe Biden get his agenda passed.

But with rising prices, antipathy towards Biden and the general trend for Congress to swing towards the opposition in the midterms, the Republicans were hoping to easily snatch both houses. It hasn’t necessarily panned out that way.

“How did Republicans not win big in this economy? Abortion and the Trump problem,” University of Sydney political scientist Luke Mansillo told news.com.au.

“The Democrats, given all the fundamentals, kicked a**e. Things are a lot better than the Democrats expected – but the House and Senate are tight.”

Trump’s hand-picked candidates stumble

Republicans are predicted to – just – gain control of the House, which would hamper Biden’s chances of passing legislation.

But even though only one seat was needed by the Republican Party (GOP) to take the Senate, it’s still unclear if they will achieve that goal.

Indeed, the Democrats picked up a Senate seat in Pennsylvania after John Fetterman triumphed over Mehmet Oz.

Better known as “Dr Oz,” for many years he dished out medical advice on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Winfrey, however, turned her back on the man who found fame on her show and endorsed Fetterman.

Dr Oz was one of a slew of Trump-backed candidates who flopped.

The former president had said Dr Oz would “win elections,” and “stop the ‘radical left’ maniacs from destroying our country”.

For his part, Dr Oz said in April that “we cannot move on from the 2020 election,” before walking his election comments back.

But Fetterman, who suffered a stroke during the election campaign and subsequently struggled during debates, won more than 50 per cent of the vote to Dr Oz’s 47 per cent.

‘Strong and proud election denier’ loses election

Also in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano convincingly lost the race to be governor. Trump had endorsed the far-right candidate, saying he had “revealed the theft of the 2020 election”.

Meanwhile, in the Georgia governor race, Republican Brian Kemp was re-elected. And while that’s great for the GOP, it’s no good for Trump given Kemp refused to give in to pressure from the former president over the baseless claims of fraud at the 2020 election.

In the Georgia Senate race, it’s neck and neck between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed Republican Herschel Walker with that race to be decided in December.

In New Hampshire, the Senate Republican candidate was army veteran Dan Bolduc who attended the January 6, 2020 rally which led to the storming of Congress. He was also endorsed by Trump who called him a “strong and proud election denier”. He also lost.

The abortion debate has also played a role in the midterms, with many voters worried by statements from some Republicans that it should be banned in all circumstances.

‘This is on Trump’

Rick Klein, a political analyst for US TV station ABC, said the results were a rebuke not just for the former president but for the Republicans as a whole. The party was so in thrall to Trump it put his endorsements on the ballot rather than candidates that had wider appeal in the electorate.

“This is going to be on Trump,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for Trump, would Governor Sununu have stood in [New Hampshire]?”

Klein was referring to Chris Sununu, a popular Republican who romped home on Tuesday to win a fourth term as the state’s governor. Sununu has said Trump needs “better advisers”.

That’s not to say that all of Trump’s picks were thwarted. His former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will become the new governor of Arkansas.

In Arizona, Kari Lake, a prominent election denier, could yet become governor. That role would see her play a major role in certifying the results of the 2024 presidential election.

High-profile Republican and Trump-endorsed JD Vance will become an Ohio senator.

“The people who Trump backed and won in the Senate and Governor races would have won anyway,” Mansillo said.

“Trump is in a weaker position than he was before the midterms.

“But this doesn’t mean people will gain confidence to go into battle with him. Fundamentally it’s his party now.

“Trump will still be able to end careers by 2024 for people who criticise Trump.”

Ron DeSantis in poll position for a presidential run

One of the careers Trump might target is that of 44-year-old Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On a night that was deflating for Republicans, the result in Florida was energising. There DeSantis, who the Financial Times described as “Trump with the brains but without the drama,” won a landslide victory partly by gaining ground with Latino voters.

He also barely uttered Trump’s name on the campaign trail.

Trump had branded the governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” with his staff demanding he rule out a presidential tilt.

But voters in Florida who spoke to news.com.au before the election spoke of DeSantis glowingly.

“Trump is too focused on being Trump,” said Chris in St Augustine.

“DeSantis was in the military, he went to the right schools and he’s a lawyer. He’s done all the right things for high office.”

Trump ‘screaming at everyone’,

According to CNN, a Trump adviser said the former president was “livid” and “screaming at everyone” after the disappointing GOP results.

Trump is said to have blamed the losses on “bad candidates”. It’s unclear if that included the ones he backed – and then lost.

On Wednesday, Republican strategist Caleb Hull said the party needed an overhaul – from Trump.

“Trump pushed a bunch of candidates that suck and everyone knew it but we have no choice but to go along.

“We had everything on our side and missed the mark. DeSantis is the new head of the party, not a 76-year-old man.”

Pollster Mark Penn told Fox News that, “particularly the Trump candidates are struggling”.

He said DeSantis’ easy win was an “affirmation” for him as a potential presidential candidate, and Trump was now in “a very difficult position”.

Trump has hinted he may announce his candidacy for president as soon as next Tuesday.

But following the poor results in the midterms, many Republicans may now be urging him to do no such thing.

Whether he listens to that advice is another thing.