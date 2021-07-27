Disgraced Aussie Olympian Nathan Baggaley jailed over $200 million drug plot

Disgraced Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his brother, Dru, have each been jailed for more than 20 years over a failed plot to smuggle A$200 million worth of cocaine into Australia.
The brothers were found guilty by a jury earlier this year of attempting to import the drugs through the northern NSW coast in July 2018.
At the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Ann Lyons sentenced Nathan to 25 years' jail with a non-parole period of 16 years.
Dru received a 28-year jail term with a non-parole period of 16 years.
Dru, 39, got the cocaine from a ship hundreds of kilometres off the NSW coast with another man, after the pair rode out in an inflatable boat on July 30, 2018.
Nathan, 45, was communicating with Dru using an encrypted phone app.
He had previously purchased the boat and had decked it out with navigation and satellite equipment, as well as covering the registration with black tape.
Nathan's fingerprints were found on the tape.
During a dramatic boat chase with authorities, Dru dumped bundles of cocaine wrapped in black plastic overboard before being arrested.