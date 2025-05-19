“Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” he wrote, evoking Ernest Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms”. He thanked supporters for “lifting us up with love and support”.

Yet the reaction to Biden’s disclosure also demonstrated how his legacy has been altered by his decision to run for reelection as the oldest President in history.

Mixed in with the prayers were a few whispered uncertainties that reflected a lingering lack of trust in what he and those closest to him say about his health. Text chains among Democrats who worked on the 2024 campaign lit up with questions: When did he learn he had prostate cancer? What if he had stayed in last year’s race and won?

Former Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who ran a long-shot bid challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination last year, suggested that the former President had timed the announcement of his diagnosis to deflect the growing wave of criticism from within the party.

“I don’t think it’s coincidental that this was announced this week,” Phillips said in an interview. “It’s hard to comport otherwise.”

He went so far as to equate efforts by Biden and his aides to hide signs of his decline to the actions of the Republican President.

“Donald Trump isn’t shy about his corruption,” Phillips said. “What’s so troubling is that what the people around Joe Biden clearly were doing was in some ways more egregious.”

Biden’s spokesperson, Chris Meagher, declined to comment.

President Donald Trump, for his part, set aside his frequent attacks on Biden to “wish Joe a fast and successful recovery”. But other Republicans, including Donald Trump jnr, quickly concluded – despite a lack of immediate evidence – that Democrats covered up Biden’s cancer while he occupied the White House.

It wasn’t just conservatives who had questions.

In interviews with the news media, some physicians raised the idea that Biden could have known about his condition while in office, saying it was surprising that the President – who has access to some of the best health care in the country – would not have learned about his cancer earlier.

“He did not develop it in the last 100 to 200 days,” Dr Ezekiel J. Emanuel, an oncologist who served as an adviser on the coronavirus pandemic for the Biden administration, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”. “He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021.

“I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that,” added Emanuel, who noted that both Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush had reported being tested for prostate cancer.

Some Democratic lawmakers and strategists have argued that the party’s record-low approval ratings stem in part from a widespread belief that top leaders concealed Biden’s age-related decline. They have urged elected Democrats to publicly reckon with their long-running support of him.

The cancer revelation came after a difficult few days for Biden, who has largely shied away from the public eye since leaving office. Last week began with the first excerpts from a new book, “Original Sin,” that details his forgetfulness as President and efforts by his aides to hide his limitations.

The week ended with the release Saturday of the full five-hour, 10-minute audio recording of a special counsel’s interview with Biden in October 2023. That recording, published by Axios, prompted fresh scrutiny of the former President’s jumbled thoughts and his struggle to recall details, including what year he left the vice-presidency and the year that his son Beau died.

In a few interviews since his defeat, Biden and his aides have blamed party leaders and donors for pushing him out of the 2024 race and have suggested that he would have won reelection. The former President insisted on ABC’s The View this month that voters did not want him to drop out.

And as recently as hours before his Sunday announcement, some of Biden’s closest allies had suggested that he would have been fit to serve a second term.

“I never saw anything that would allow me to think that Joe Biden was not able to do that job,” Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina told CNN host Jake Tapper, one of the authors of “Original Sin,” which is set for release Tuesday. “None of us thought that there was anything here that created any suspicions of any prolonged condition.”

Phillips argued that this kind of commitment to an individual candidate, rather than what is best for the nation, was destroying trust in American politics – for both parties.

“If there’s one word that just comes out of this whole episode as it relates to Trump world and Biden world, it’s the poison of loyalty in democracy,” he said. “Loyalty to a person rather than a Constitution.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Reid J. Epstein and Lisa Lerer

Photographs by: Eric Lee and AJ Mast

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES