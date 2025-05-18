Former US President Joe Biden speaks during the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled bipartisan conference at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. It was his first major speaking appearance since leaving office in January. Photo / Getty Images

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office says.

A statement released Monday (NZ time) said he was diagnosed on Friday.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”