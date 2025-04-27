Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture, at East 43rd Avenue and Fraser, in the south of Vancouver on April 27, 2025. Canadian police arrested a man on April 27 after a car ploughed into a street party in the western city of Vancouver killing a number of people. Authorities said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 pm (0300 GMT Sunday) in Vancouver's Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day. (Photo by Don MacKinnon / AFP)
The suspect in a Canadian car-ramming attack that left 11 dead at a Filipino street party acted deliberately and had a history of mental health problems, police said, warning the toll could rise.
No motive has been confirmed for the Saturday evening (local time) attack in the western city of Vancouver, though terrorism was ruled out by police.
The ramming shocked the country a day before a general election dominated by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian products and his threat to annex his northern neighbour, long a key ally and trading partner.
Police chief Steve Rai raised the death toll from nine and said the 30-year-old suspect driving a black Audi SUV had a “significant history” of interaction with police and mental health care professionals.