Several people have been killed after a driver ploughed into a crowd celebrating the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Photo / X

Several people were killed after a driver ploughed into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured,” Vancouver Police posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The driver is in custody.”

The incident happened as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim posted on X.

I am horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people.



As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to… — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 27, 2025

The festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.