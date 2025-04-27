Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver, Canada festival crowd

AFP
Quick Read

Several people have been killed after a driver ploughed into a crowd celebrating the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Photo / X

Several people have been killed after a driver ploughed into a crowd celebrating the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Photo / X

Several people were killed after a driver ploughed into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured,” Vancouver Police posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The driver is in custody.”

The incident happened as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim posted on X.

The festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time,” Sim wrote.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8pm Saturday local time in the city’s Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood.

More to come

– Agence France-Presse

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World