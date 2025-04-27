Several people were killed after a driver ploughed into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.
“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured,” Vancouver Police posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The driver is in custody.”
The incident happened as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim posted on X.
The festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.