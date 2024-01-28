Burger King trades as Hungry Jack's in Australia. Photo / 123RF

An Australian man has escaped jail for visiting a Hungry Jack’s drive-through with a visible erection after claiming he was suffering from the effects of “super Viagra”.

David Richardson, a farrier from Humpty Doo, pleaded guilty last week in Darwin Local Court and was given a good behaviour bond, the NT News reported.

Richardson’s lawyer Peter Maley told the court his client had taken a substance known as Pit Bull Super, “which is a super Viagra”.

The substance, which contains multiple erectile dysfunction medicines, promises on the packet to “give a man an erection that lasts for days”.

“It had the desired effect,” Maley noted.

After enjoying his time with “a number of young ladies”, 51-year-old Richardson reportedly remained rigid and, when his penis began to split, “started to panic”.

So he went for a feed.

Maley explained that Richardson’s genitals were too sensitive to wear shorts so he draped a towel over the affected area and went through the drive-through of Hungry Jack’s, the home of the Whopper across the ditch.

The NT News reported that his tumescence was witnessed by a 16-year-old worker who was “reduced to tears” by the experience.

An advertisement for Pit Bull Super.

The case’s bizarre details have made headlines worldwide and in Australia publications such as the NT News dined out on the fast-food fiasco.

“Boners are better at Hungry Jack’s,” the paper thundered in a front-page headline, describing Richardson’s actions as a “whopper fallacy”.

It generated vibrant debate on talkback radio, where host Ray Hadley described Richardson’s explanation as “a load of poppycock”.

“The magistrate has tumbled for the greatest load of crap I’ve heard in my life,” he claimed.

Judge Therese Austin agreed that the medication looked dangerous and suggested that Richardson should have considered Uber Eats.

“He should have been at the doctor perhaps, not at the Hungry Jack’s drive-through,” she said.

Austin said that there was no evidence of a sexual motivation for Richardson’s decision and told him it had “backfired quite dramatically”.

Handing down a nine-month good behaviour bond, Austin told Richardson that he had left the 16-year-old girl who served him “traumatised”.

“I hope you’re never in that position again, unfortunately you might attract a bit more attention because of what’s happened,” she said.

Richardson spoke to the Daily Mail in the wake of the sentencing and told the paper he had no intention of exposing himself.

“The pill was way too strong. I’m surprised it’s legal to sell that stuff, and I was in a lot of pain,” he said.

“I wasn’t trying to flash myself at anyone. I just wanted to grab a feed and go home.”

Richardson claimed it took several days to recover from the effects of the “super Viagra”.