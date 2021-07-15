Criminal drives along train tracks to avoid UK police. Video / CrimeLDN

A British criminal went off-road in a bid to escape pursuing police, driving his vehicle on train tracks to make his escape.

The dramatic chase, described by a witness as "like a scene from Grand Theft Auto", happened in the Hertfordshire town of Cheshunt, near the border with Essex.

On Thursday morning (UK time), a stolen Land Rover Discovery was found in Cheshunt by Essex Police, having earlier fled a police stop.

Officers attempted to speak to the driver, who had other ideas.

Shocking video shows the Land Rover reversing down a residential street, briefly pinning an officer behind the driver's door.

The car then turned on to train tracks at a nearby level crossing, before speeding past stunned passengers waiting on the platform at Cheshunt station.

He did the locomotion. Photo / Supplied

An eyewitness, Ali, told the BBC that he was "gobsmacked" by what he saw.

"It was like a scene from Grand Theft Auto, the video game," he said of the incident that shut down the line and affected rail services around London.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police later found the vehicle abandoned on the tracks and the search continues for the driver.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "At around 9.30am on Thursday 15 July, our control room was made aware that a stolen vehicle had travelled into Hertfordshire ground, from Essex."

"The vehicle was located in Cheshunt and officers from Essex Police attempted to speak to the driver.

The officer only received minor injuries. Photo / Supplied

"The vehicle then made off, injuring two officers and damaging several vehicles in the process.

"Officers from Hertfordshire also attended to assist with the search and the vehicle was found abandoned on nearby train tracks, in Windmill Lane.

"The vehicle has now been recovered and we are continuing to search for the driver."

The two officers involved are recovering from minor injuries and receiving support, police added.