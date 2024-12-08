Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘Creepy’: Unidentified drones light up US skies, baffling authorities and residents

By Alyce McFadden
New York Times·
5 mins to read
Unidentified drone sightings have been reported in at least 10 New Jersey counties since mid-November. Photo / Benjamin Ashton, Unsplash

Unidentified drone sightings have been reported in at least 10 New Jersey counties since mid-November. Photo / Benjamin Ashton, Unsplash

Brightly lit against a dark night sky, the low-flying object wasn’t a star, and it wasn’t moving like a plane or a helicopter. Kat Dunbar spotted the strange object early one night several weeks ago while driving home with her children, and she was stumped.

“I was like, ‘What is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World