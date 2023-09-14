Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

Nasa has a UFO research director, but he remains unidentified

5 minutes to read
New York Times
By Kenneth Chang

Pledging a new, transparent, scientifically rigorous look at UFOs, Nasa said today it had appointed a director of research on the topic — and then kept the name of the director a secret.

The new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.