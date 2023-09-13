Labour down one point to 28 per cent, while National gains two points to 39, Aucklanders to give feedback on recovery package over the next 10 days and low forecast milk prices, below production costs for many. Video / NZ Herald

Supposed aliens landed in Mexico’s Congress but there were no saucer-shaped UFOs hovering over the historic building or bright green invaders like those seen in Hollywood films.

The spectre of little green men visited Mexico City as politicians heard testimony on Tuesday from individuals suggesting the possibility that extraterrestrials might exist. The researchers hailed from Mexico, the United States, Japan and Brazil.

The session, unprecedented in the Mexican Congress, took place two months after a similar one before the US Congress in which a former US Air Force intelligence officer claimed his country has probably been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

Journalist José Jaime Maussan presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru, which he and others consider “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution”.

Politicians were reportedly left aghast by the presentation of the allegedly 'non-human' bodies. Photo / Handout/Getty Images

The shrivelled bodies with shrunken, warped heads left those in the chamber aghast and quickly kicked up a social media fervour.

“It’s the queen of all evidence,” Maussan claimed. “That is, if the DNA is showing us that they are non-human beings and that there is nothing that looks like this in the world, we should take it as such.”

But he warned that he didn’t want to refer to them as “extraterrestrials” just yet.

The apparently desiccated bodies date back to 2017 and were found deep underground in the sandy Peruvian coastal desert of Nazca. The area is known for gigantic enigmatic figures scraped into the earth and seen only from a birds-eye-view. Most attribute the Nazca Lines to ancient indigenous communities, but the formations have captured the imaginations of many.

“They are around a thousand years old, that is, they are not beings that were recovered in ships that crashed,” Maussan told legislators.

“Rather, they are beings that were buried in diatom [algae] mines, which desiccates the bodies, does not allow the growth of bacteria or fungi. Therefore it allowed these bodies to be preserved.”

A view of one of the alleged bodies of 'non-human' beings. Photo / Handout/Getty Images

At a later point, legislators were shown X-rays of the bodies which supposedly revealed implants made of rare metals. One was said to have eggs in its stomach.

Speaking under oath, Maussan said scientists at the Autonomous National University of Mexico had tested the corpses’ DNA and found almost a third of it was of an “unknown” origin. The institution has been approached for comment, the Daily Telegraph reported.

However, the television personality is seen as an unreliable figure after making similar claims about five “alien” corpses discovered in Peru in 2017.

Experts later said they were human remains that had been “maliciously manipulated and even mutilated... for commercial exploitation”.





Congressman Sergio Gutiérrez Luna of the ruling Morena party, made it clear that Congress has not taken a position on the theses put forward during the more than three-hour session.

Believing or not was up to each member of the legislative body, but those who testified had to swear an oath to tell the truth.

Gutiérrez Luna stressed the importance of listening to “all voices, all opinions” and said it was positive that there was a transparent dialogue on the issue of extraterrestrials.

The session was unprecedented in the Mexican Congress. Photo / Handout/Getty Images

In the US in July, retired Maj. David Grusch alleged that the US is concealing a longstanding programme that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon has denied his claims.

Grusch’s highly anticipated testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee was the US Congress’ latest foray into the world of UAPs — or “unidentified aerial phenomena”, which is the official term the US government uses instead of UFOs.

Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a national security matter due to concerns that sightings observed by pilots may be tied to US adversaries.

- Additional reporting, Daily Telegraph