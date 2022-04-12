Shanghai residents have taken to the street to protest food shortages under the city's extreme lockdown conditions. Video / @ianbremmer / @Songpinganq / @nerdtech / @thestranger515

Shanghai residents have taken to the street to protest food shortages under the city's extreme lockdown conditions. Video / @ianbremmer / @Songpinganq / @nerdtech / @thestranger515

Shanghai has responded to backlash over its stringent lockdown measures after horrific footage of residents screaming from their balconies and government workers culling animals went global.

Locals have strongly criticised the city's "Covid Zero" approach, which has banned millions from leaving their homes even for essential items.

Some residents inside China's largest city have pleaded for help warning they are running out of food as shops and delivery services collapse under the pressure.

As of last week, the entire city's 26 million population were completely restricted from everyday activities as the Chinese government continued to escalate its authoritarian measures to stem the spread of the virus.

A worker in protective gear holds up a sign as he directs a resident near a line for the first round of mass Covid testing in the Jingan district. Photo / AP

"Our principle, as always, is to strive to minimise the impact of the epidemic on residents' daily lives," deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai government Gu Honghui said at a recent briefing.

Shanghai has now slightly backtracked on its plan to keep every corner of the city in lockdown, announcing a number of concessions for those in neighbourhoods recording zero cases in 14 days.

The government introduced a three-tier disease control system on Monday, which allows some residents to leave their homes providing they continue to follow health protocols.

They will not, however, be allowed to exit their subdistrict.

Those residing in suburbs with zero cases in the previous week have now been allowed to collect food deliveries and walk outdoors "at a designated time and location".

Shanghai health official Wu Qianyu acknowledged the need for the community to be let out of their homes but still voiced support for ongoing measures in the hardest-hit regions.

"After a long period of lockdown, it is understandable that people want to go out and get some air, and they need to go shopping for food and medicine and go for medical treatment," she said at a press briefing Monday. "But if lots of people gather in a disorderly way, it will cause hidden dangers to our epidemic prevention work."

The city is home to roughly 17,600 communities, with around 7600 still under in the strictest of lockdown restrictions.

Workers in protective gar register residents for the first round of mass Covid testing in the Jingan district of western Shanghai, China. Photo / AP

The world has reacted in anger as disturbing footage continues to leak from the metropolis in lockdown, revealing the desperate scenes on the ground as locals scramble for supplies.

Last week during the strictest period of restrictions, crowds of residents were seen looting food parcels in one video posted to Weibo. Other clips showed furious mobs clashing with PPE-clad Covid prevention workers as they tried to break through barriers erected across the city.

One particularly harrowing video the sounds of people screaming from apartment balconies as entire buildings ran out of food. Another viral clip captured a glimpse of the public reaction to the crisis, showing a man hurling abuse at an apparent government worker over the phone.

The city also took a leaf out of Melbourne's book, using remote drones to inspect those breaching restrictions. A video showed a drone zooming around a densely packed residential district warning people on their balconies to "comply with Covid restrictions" and to "control your soul's desire for freedom".

As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: “Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.” https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaV pic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh — Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022

The human cost of this awful lockdown is unfathomable, people are being driven to the brink, the mental health cost is immeasurable, this man sums up how many are feeling at the moment pic.twitter.com/0kBGPwiNEE — Winston Sterzel (@serpentza) April 7, 2022

The US State Department said it was allowing non-emergency staff and their families to leave the Shanghai region over growing concerns for the handling of the latest outbreak.

US citizens have been told to reconsider travel to China "due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and Covid-19 restrictions".

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says while it is not saying "don't go", Australians should "exercise a high degree of caution".

"Recent Covid-19 outbreaks in Shanghai and other large cities have resulted in city-wide residential lockdowns, closures of schools, businesses and suspension of public transport," DFAT says in its latest travel advisory.

"Access to medical facilities and other essential services has also been disrupted. Further Covid-19 outbreaks throughout China are possible and countermeasures including flight suspensions and re-routing, and mass testing may be imposed with little or no warning. Stay informed of local conditions, particularly if you intend to travel within China."

Officials reported a total of 24,659 confirmed cases on April 11, with over 23,000 of that number coming from Shanghai. The national health authority said a majority of reported cases were asymptomatic.