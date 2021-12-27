Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: NSW records first Omicron death as cases hit 6324

A man has a swab taken at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 21. Photo / AP

New South Wales has recorded its first Omicron related death as the state recorded 6324 new cases on Monday.

The man in his 80s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital.

He was among three deaths recorded.

There are currently 520 Covid cases admitted to hospital in NSW, with 55 people in intensive care, 17 of whom need ventilation.

It comes as new restrictions come into force for the holiday season as the state battles to contain its mammoth coronavirus case surge.

Masks are now compulsory in all indoor, non-residential settings, including for hospitality staff and in offices, unless eating or drinking.

Venues and patrons must also now follow the one person per two square metres rule indoors at pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes.

However, the rule will not apply in outdoor spaces such as beer gardens.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says residents who do not feel unwell, or have not been advised by NSW Health, should not be going for a Covid test. Photo / Getty Images

QR code check-ins at retail and hospitality are also making a return in a bid to stop the spread.

The process was initially scrapped after the state hit 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

All rules will remain in place until January 27.

It comes as Victoria recorded another day of high case numbers, with 1999 new infections on Monday.

There were also three deaths. Currently, 368 people are hospitalised with 80 of those in intensive care and 38 on ventilators.

Sydney's Omicron surge has seen the state's testing capacity pushed to the brink as thousands wait for hours to be swabbed for the virus.

Return times for results have also stretched out to between 48 and 72 hours.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Sunday warned "we're all going to get Omicron", as cases in the state continued to climb.