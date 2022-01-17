NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard. Photo / Getty

People in Australia are uploading false rapid antigen test (RAT) information about others on Service NSW, in what has been slammed as "juvenile, moronic" behaviour.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has revealed that after hearing reports from the public about this issue, he was the victim of someone reporting him as a false Covid-positive himself, twice.

"I am aware of some reports that some people think it's a joke … perhaps is malicious, to put in false reports to health and Service NSW about somebody being positive," he said.

"I've heard those reports, I can now speak from personal experience.

"I received notification yesterday and again today from Service NSW and that apparently somebody has put my name in there as being a positive rapid antigen test.

"It's extremely irresponsible … juvenile, moronic. Also just so disappointing to think that you would actually undermine an incredibly hard-working public health team."

He added there would be a $5000 fine for anybody who misrepresents the facts to the government.