Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Victorian child under 10 becomes Australia's youngest person to die with Covid

A child under 10 has become Australia's youngest person to die with Covid-19, authorities have confirmed.

The child was listed among the five people who died from the virus in Victoria on Friday.

The Department of Health did not specify the child's age other than they were aged under 10.

It was also noted the child had "serious comorbidities".

Previously, the youngest Australian to die with the virus was a 15-year-old from Sydney.

However, Sydney's Children's Hospital said at the time that while he was a confirmed Covid-19 case, it was not the cause of his death.

In total, 1273 Victorians have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, the state recorded 1166 new cases of the virus, down from 1273 the previous day.

The proportion of people aged 12 and older who are fully vaccinated stood at 89 per cent.

Victoria eased a number of restrictions on Friday, with density limits for hospitality, concerts and events scrapped for fully vaccinated attendees.

International students also received a boost on Saturday, with the news the Victorian Government would allow those fully vaccinated to quarantine on arrival into the state.

To enter Victoria freely, international students must test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of their departure from their home country and prove they have been inoculated with a TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration)-approved vaccine.

The new freedoms now mean the state has fewer restrictions than NSW.