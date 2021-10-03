Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Victoria records 1377 cases and four deaths

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews outlines significant changes to the State Government's approach to Covid-19. Video / Sky News Australia

Victoria has recorded 1377 new locally acquired Covid cases and four deaths in the 24 hours to midnight last night.

Melbourne's lockdown is due to end this month, with Premier Daniel Andrews marking October 26 as the day fully vaccinated Victorians will be granted a raft of extra freedoms.

About 52 per cent of Victorians over the age of 16 have had two jabs, with the state predicted to hit its 70 per cent double dose milestone on October 26 or a few days earlier.

This will trigger a range of freedoms for Melbourne, including gathering outdoors in groups of 10, reopening pubs and clubs, increasing capacity limits on weddings and funerals and reopening hairdressers and personal care services.

In regional Victoria, community sport can return, hospitality venues can open indoors to 30 fully vaccinated people and funerals and weddings can run with 30 fully vaccinated people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Andrews praised Victorians for their hard work and urged more people to get vaccinated so they could "finish this off so we can get the lockdown off at the end of October (and) get the place open".

"We are so close to the end. (We can) look forward to not just 2022 but many weeks before Christmas, and Christmas being the sort of Christmas we want," he said.

"As a community, we can look forward with a sense of hope and optimism to these next few weeks."

This comes as the state's case numbers surged into the thousands last week. Victoria saw its highest daily infection numbers of the entire pandemic on Saturday, with 1448 cases and two deaths.

John Barilaro resigns as NSW Deputy Premier

Nationals leader John Barilaro has resigned as NSW's Deputy Premier, saying now was "the right time" for him to step back.

John Barilaro has resigned as NSW's Deputy Premier. Photo / NCA NewsWire

"As we emerge from lockdown, we must embrace this time as a new beginning for our State, and welcome the opportunity it presents for a refresh," he said in a statement.

"I have decided now is the right time for me to hand the reins over to new leadership, and resign as Deputy Premier of NSW.

"Serving as Deputy Premier of NSW, as Leader of the NSW Nationals and as the Member for Monaro has been the honour and privilege of a lifetime."

Barilaro said he will call a Party Room meeting on Wednesday where he will formally resign as the Nationals' leader and call for a ballot for a new leader.