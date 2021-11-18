Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Restrictions to end in Victoria after state hits 90 per cent vaccinated

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the end of restrictions once the state hits 90 percent vaccinated. Photo / Getty

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the end of restrictions once the state hits 90 percent vaccinated. Photo / Getty

The vast majority of Victoria's Covid rules will be scrapped from Thursday night, as the state prepares to hit its 90 per cent full vaccinated target.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement on Thursday, revealing the host of changes which will see "almost all" restrictions end.

"First and foremost, there are no more caps, there are no more rules in terms of how many people can be in different spaces," he said.

"All of these things, which we've missed and which are absolutely about getting that normality that we've all craved."

Density limits will be scrapped for hospitality, concerts and events with double-dosed attendees.

Indoor dance floors are set to be legal for the first time in six months — including at both weddings and nightclubs.

There will be no cap on the number of visitors Victorians can have at their homes.

Big changes are also coming to the state's isolation requirements with fully-vaccinated contacts.

From midnight, those who come into contact with a positive case will be required to get a PCR test and isolate only until they get a negative result.

Exposure sites will no longer be published online but the DHS will use an alert function in the Service Victoria app to notify patrons if they've visited a high-risk venue.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead without density limits for fully vaccinated people.

Vaccination requirements will remain for non-essential retail, events and hospitality across the state, and large events must have an approved Covid-safe plan.