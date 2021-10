Covid-19 Delta outbreak: FDA advisers back Pfizer's vaccine for young kids

There were 79 Covid community cases. Workers at businesses where vaccine passports are required will have four weeks to get the jab - or risk losing their jobs. Video / NZ Herald

There were 79 Covid community cases. Workers at businesses where vaccine passports are required will have four weeks to get the jab - or risk losing their jobs. Video / NZ Herald

A panel of US health advisers on Tuesday (US time) endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, moving the US closer to beginning vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously with one abstention that the vaccine's benefits in preventing Covid-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks — including a heart-related side effect that's been very rare in teens and young adults who get a much higher dose.

The FDA isn't bound by the panel's recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days.

If the FDA authorises the kid-size doses, there's still another step: Next week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to decide whether to recommend the shots and which youngsters should get them.

While children are at lower risk of severe Covid-19 than older people, 5- to 11-year-olds still have faced substantial illness - including over 8300 hospitalisations reported, about a third requiring intensive care, and nearly 100 deaths.

The dose for young children is just one-third of the Pfizer shot already recommended for everyone 12 and older. Moderna also is studying its vaccine for young children.