Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus: When Covid hit, China was ready to tell its version of the story

9 minutes to read
Under Xi Jinping China has inserted money, power and perspective into the media in almost every country in the world. Photo / AP

Under Xi Jinping China has inserted money, power and perspective into the media in almost every country in the world. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Ben Smith

The government has been using its money and power to create an alternative to a global news media dominated by outlets like the BBC and CNN.

In the fall of 2019, just before global borders

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.