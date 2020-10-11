Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria restrictions could ease next Sunday

Victoria premier Daniel Andrews.

Some of Victoria's most hated coronavirus rules could be relaxed next weekend despite the state struggling to reach its tough case number targets.

A number of the restrictions are likely to be removed faster than expected.

Under Premier Daniel Andrews' road map to recovery, the state required an average of five cases over two weeks to move into step three – but as of yesterday, the average was more than double at 9.6.

However, Andrews told reporters on Sunday it was "mathematically impossible" to meet that goal, and that some restrictions would soon be eased regardless.

"I don't think we're able to get as far and as fast as we hoped but there will be significant changes.

"I don't want to do a big laundry list … but everything is on the table.

"A whole lot of outdoor activity is on the table and we will also spend quite a bit of time thinking about what's a safe group size for people outside to be able to join each other to be part of the things we crave the most. That's the connections that we've been deprived of."

A string of rules may be relaxed as soon as next Sunday, according to the Herald Sun, including allowing groups of 10 to gather outside and five within private homes.

Andrews also hinted that dropping the divisive 5km rule was "on the table".

"It does absolutely limit the amount of movement and it's had a very important impact," he said.

"But that's on the table along with a whole lot of outdoor activity and we'll also spend a lot of time thinking about what is a safe group size for people outside to be able to join each other."