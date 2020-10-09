Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Effects of Covid-19 travel ban on universities 'not quite bad enough'

3 minutes to read

The University of Auckland completed a $200m+ upgrade and expansion of its Science Building in 2016. Photo / Supplied

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

A Weekend Herald investigation into university finances has found widely varying reliance on income from international students, with newer universities with lower asset bases more vulnerable to the effects of Covid-related travel bans.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.