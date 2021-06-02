Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria resident infected in indoor space two hours after positive case left

Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino confirms there will be an extension of the current lockdown in Victoria after community cases continue to be found. Video / Sky News Australia

Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino confirms there will be an extension of the current lockdown in Victoria after community cases continue to be found. Video / Sky News Australia

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton says people are becoming infected with Covid-19 in ways Australia has not seen before.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, where it was announced the state's seven-day lockdown would continue for another week, Professor Sutton said a person was infected at an indoor enclosed space "two hours after an infectious case had left".

"[It] was therefore a substantial period of time but they had left two hours before the next exposed individual came in who has become a case," he said.

"That's in the kind of measles category of infectiousness. Probably relates to an unventilated setting where someone spent a great deal of time but to come in two hours later and be infected.

"It may be on surfaces but it could absolutely be through airborne transmission as well because of that indoor setting."

Sutton said there was another case where the virus had showed up "in places where normally it would be likely".

"So the Brighton Beach Hotel, that was an outdoor dining setting, well-ventilated, you wouldn't expect transmission to occur," he said.

"We still had it as an exposure site, we still informed people to test and isolate until returning a negative, but in fact all of those people will need to be in quarantine because transmission has occurred there.

"That's not something that we routinely see and we didn't routinely see it in 2020, but we have to bear in mind that all the variants of concern now are really a step up to some degree.

Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton: "It may be on surfaces but it could absolutely be through airborne transmission as well because of that indoor setting." Photo / News Corp Australia

"This variant is not the most infectious, but it is more infectious than anything we saw in the beginning and middle of 2020, so we have to bear that in mind."

He said at least one in 10 current cases in the 60-case cluster "caught this virus in those casual contact settings" outside the workplace or the family home.

Yesterday, Victorian authorities said, people are becoming infected with Covid after just "brushing past" strangers with the virus.

Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar said at least four of the state's 54 locally transmitted cases have come from "fleeting" contact between Victorians.

"What we're seeing now is people are brushing past each other in a small shop, they are going to a display home, they are looking at photos in a Telstra shop," he said.

"This is relatively speaking, relatively fleeting. They do not know each other's names, and that is very different from what we have been before.

"This is stranger-to-stranger transmission."

He said the ease with which the virus is spreading may be a feature of the Indian variant.

Today's six new locally acquired cases include a person who worked at Stratton Finance in Port Melbourne, a person who visited the Brighton Beach Hotel, and four family members who travelled to Jervis Bay on the NSW south coast.

Victoria's lockdown has been extended until next Thursday, but some restrictions have been eased.

People living in greater Melbourne can now travel 10km from their home instead of 5km and students in Years 11 and 12 can return to face-to-face learning.

Almost all restrictions in regional Victoria will be eased at 11.59pm tomorrow.