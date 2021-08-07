Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria reports 11 new local cases; Queensland lockdown call looms

Medical staff prepare to enter locked-down public housing flats in Melbourne on July 5, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Medical staff prepare to enter locked-down public housing flats in Melbourne on July 5, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 11 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 as the state battles another wave of Delta infections.

All of today's local cases are linked to previously confirmed cases, but none were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Victorians were plunged into their sixth lockdown on Thursday.

Yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews warned that the number of cases in the state would rise throughout the lockdown.

Reported yesterday: 11 new local cases and 2 new cases acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

- 17,360 vaccine doses were administered

- 38,179 test results were received

"Our system will be overrun if we don't bring this under control," he said.

"We have it within us to continue to do this work, as tough and gruelling as it is, none of us have the luxury of pretending that this is over."

More than 38,000 Covid tests were carried out in Victoria yesterday and more than 17,000 vaccinations were administered.

Andrews has previously warned that the virus "would go where the vaccine isn't" as he urged more people to come forward for testing.

He is expected to front a press conference later today.

Queensland

Queenslanders are anxiously waiting to see whether their lockdown will be extended.

Chief medical officer Dr Jeanette Young will make the decision in a matter of hours.

There were positive signs on Saturday, with only 13 cases recorded, all linked to known clusters.

None of these cases were infectious in the community.

Young said she would be waiting to see today's numbers before making a decision about the lockdown.

"So that we make sure there aren't any unknown cases out there because this outbreak has only been going for a short period so there could still be cases there," she said.

New South Wales

The NSW Government is reportedly under pressure from the Federal Government and their state counterparts to implement stronger lockdown restrictions.

It comes after NSW recorded 319 locally transmitted cases of Covid yesterday - the highest daily infection tally so far. Five more Covid-related deaths were also reported.

Nine Newspapers reported this morning that NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is not going to immediately increase restrictions.

"We are satisfied that the orders in place are appropriate," he said.

"The real problem remains: it doesn't matter what orders you put in place if people ignore them. It's about time that part of the community that is not taking responsibility for their own actions started doing it."