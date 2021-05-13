Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records no new community cases

Victoria recorded no new local Covid-19 cases today. Photo / 123rf

Victoria has entered a critical two-day period that will determine the scale of any Covid-19 spread in the state, after a positive case in the community on Tuesday.

The state recorded no new local cases today despite 84 people being deemed close contacts of a Melbourne man who tested positive after completing hotel quarantine in South Australia.

Acting Premier James Merlino said today that 67 people hadn't contracted the virus after coming into contact with the man.

He said a further 48 people were expected to receive their results within the next 24 to 36 hours.

"The broad message today is pretty positive," Merlino said.

"We know the source was South Australian hotel quarantine, so we're not chasing an unknown source. So far, so good."

The Melbourne man who tested positive on Tuesday had arrived in Australia from Covid-ravaged India and caught the virus in South Australian hotel quarantine.

He returned to his Wollert home in Melbourne's north on May 4 and developed symptoms four days later.

All three of his primary household contacts have so far tested negative.

At least 16 of 28 patrons and staff who attended the Curry Vault Indian restaurant in the CBD on Friday night, which was listed as an exposure site after the man dined there, have tested negative.

When asked if authorities were considering fining businesses or individuals over failing to use the state's QR system, Merlino said options were being investigated.

He said there had been a "serious challenge" in the public's uptake of the QR system, as complacency set in.

Acting Premier James Merlino said the news following Tuesday's positive case was "so far, so good". Photo / News Corp Australia

A further 11 of 17 people who attended the Pact Altona North exposure site and five of eight people who attended the Indiagate Epping exposure site have tested negative.

At least 28 people have been identified as close contacts from the Woolworths Epping exposure site, with nine returning negative results so far.

Messages are also being sent to AFL ticket holders returning home on trains after Friday night football as well as registered myki ticketing card holders linked to two train services on the Craigieburn line that the man travelled on.

Messages have also been sent to 396,000 people who live in communities near the exposure sites.

SA Health has also ordered 10 South Australians who stayed on the same floor as the man in hotel quarantine to complete a further two weeks in isolation.