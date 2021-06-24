Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records community case linked to NSW outbreak

Acting Victoria Premier James Merlino. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded a new community case of Covid-19 that has been linked to the New South Wales outbreak.

Victoria's acting premier James Merlino said the new case emerged late on Thursday morning.

"A male in his 60s flew in from Melbourne to Sydney, was tested and returned a positive result this morning," he told reporters.

Merlino said the man was being interviewed and a full public health response was under way.

The man flew to Melbourne on Sunday evening and began showing symptoms about 10pm on Tuesday, Victoria health minister Martin Foley told reporters.

The man was tested on Wednesday, with the health department notified on Thursday morning of the positive result.

"He is currently feeling unwell and is being supported by the public health team," Foley said.

"The public health team has acted quickly on finding out this information, we have already established his primary close contacts and they are all undergoing testing."

Foley said given the patterns of the Delta variant's concern spreading around Sydney, the Victoria government was taking a "conservative approach" and working on the basis it was the same strain.

Another local case was recorded earlier today in Victoria, a known primary close contact linked to the Kings Park apartment complex.

That person has been quarantining throughout their infectious period.

The state also recorded three cases acquired from overseas, all of which are in hotel quarantine.