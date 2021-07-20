Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 22 new community cases

Victoria has recorded 22 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases the day after the state's lockdown was extended.
All of today's cases are linked to known clusters.
Premier Daniel Andrews announced yesterday that lockdown would continue until at least Tuesday, July 27 at midnight.
"We wish we could bring this in earlier, but we can't run the risk that there are cases out there that we don't know about," he said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"There are changes of transmission that are not yet contained that we don't know about and if we would open up we would see how quickly this runs, we see how challenging this can become in a very short space of time."
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria lockdown extended by a week after 13 new cases - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Travel bubble pause with Victoria extended a further two days - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Delta is rewriting the rules as NSW, Victoria outbreaks grow - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: 13 million Australians in lockdown as Delta spreads - NZ Herald
Victoria yesterday recorded 13 community Covid cases.
NZ paused quarantine-free travel from Victoria on July 16 and extended the pause on Sunday.
The pause was due to be reviewed again today.