Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 22 new community cases

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 22 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases the day after the state's lockdown was extended.

All of today's cases are linked to known clusters.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced yesterday that lockdown would continue until at least Tuesday, July 27 at midnight.

"We wish we could bring this in earlier, but we can't run the risk that there are cases out there that we don't know about," he said.

"There are changes of transmission that are not yet contained that we don't know about and if we would open up we would see how quickly this runs, we see how challenging this can become in a very short space of time."

Reported yesterday: 22 new local cases and 1 new case acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

- 18,099 vaccine doses were administered

- 59,355 test results were received

Victoria yesterday recorded 13 community Covid cases.

NZ paused quarantine-free travel from Victoria on July 16 and extended the pause on Sunday.

The pause was due to be reviewed again today.