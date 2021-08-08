Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 11 community cases

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has warned that the number of cases in the state would rise throughout the latest lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 11 new community cases of Covid-19 today – the same number as yesterday.

Authorities said they were all linked to existing cases, but only one has been in isolation throughout their infectious period.

Despite the promising reported number, the state is still on alert today after a St Albans women and children's hospital was identified as a new exposure site due to a positive case visiting the building.

There are now 103 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria.

The new cases come as state authorities rush to identify the links of transmission to the two clusters they're really focused on: the Hobsons Bay cluster, which involves a woman in her 20s who teaches at Al-Taqwa College, and the Maribyrnong outbreak, which involves a man in his 20s who works in Derrimut.

Yesterday the state recorded 11 new cases, all of which were linked to previously confirmed cases, but none were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned that cases will continue to rise throughout the state's sixth lockdown, which began on Thursday.

"Our system will be overrun if we don't bring this under control," he said. "We have it within us to continue to do this work, as tough and gruelling as it is, none of us have the luxury of pretending that this is over."

Queues are seen at a Melbourne pop-up Covid test site in May. Photo / Getty Images

Australia's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic is now open in Victoria in what could be the first of many new pop-up hubs to expand the state's rollout.

The site of a former Bunnings at 149 Barries Road in Melton, in Melbourne's outer north-west, has been converted into the new centre.

It will administer up to 10,000 vaccines a week and will offer AstraZeneca from mid-August.

Talks are underway to boost the number of jabs with more drive-through clinics, including in regional areas, stadiums and shopping centre car parks.