Covid 19 coronavirus: Traveller who breached transtasman bubble in Brisbane tests positive

New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is three per cent ahead of schedule, except in Northland where a big push to use available vaccine is underway.

One of the two "red zone" passengers who were allowed to mingle for two hours with "green zone" passengers in Brisbane has tested positive.

Overnight it was revealed that two passengers from Papua New Guinea were incorrectly allowed into the green zone, which is restricted to transtasman bubble travellers from New Zealand and Australia.

They were there for around two hours with other passengers due to depart for New Zealand.

People arriving in New Zealand from Brisbane have been asked to monitor their health for the next 14 days.

Prior to entry into Queensland, both passengers reportedly tested negative for Covid-19. Both passengers were tested again in Brisbane yesterday, with one passenger returning a negative result.

PNG passengers tested following Brisbane green zone error



Two transiting passengers from a flight from Papua New Guinea are being tested after a potential green zone breach in Brisbane International Airport this morning.



This morning it has been revealed that the other passenger has tested positive.

The three flights affected are Air New Zealand NZ202 from Brisbane to Christchurch, Air New Zealand NZ146 from Brisbane to Auckland, and Qantas QF135 from Brisbane to Christchurch.

Melbourne alert

Meanwhile, 246 people have been told to urgently take a coronavirus test in Melbourne after a "strong and unexpected" surge in viral fragments in wastewater in the city's western and northwestern suburbs.

Coronavirus fragments have been detected in wastewater from Melbourne’s western and north-western suburbs. Anyone who lives in or who visited these suburbs between April 18 & 26 April should be alert for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if any develop. #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/X8oHKVpfqR — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) April 29, 2021

"This additional action is being taken due to the strength of the wastewater detection and because a known positive Covid-19 case, from flight QF778, has been in Victoria in the past 14 days," the Victorian health department said in a statement.

The 246 people who have been contacted today include four primary close contacts of that case and 242 recently returned red and orange zone travel permit holders.

"All of these primary close contacts have recently been tested and have returned negative results. All of the 246 people are being asked to test again out of an abundance of caution," the department said.