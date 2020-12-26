Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney NYE still uncertain as Northern Beaches cluster grows

Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster has now risen to 122 cases. Photos / Getty Images

New South Wales has recorded seven new cases of coronavirus, all linked to Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said that the Northern Beaches cluster has now risen to 122 cases and called for continued testing over the festive period.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that in light of the new cases she will not yet be addressing restrictions around New Year's Eve.

"I appreciate frustration levels are increasing as we get closer to New Year's Eve and days we stay at home increase," she said. "We hope to have some clear information for everybody tomorrow."

Berejiklian also reminded people that singing, dancing and speaking loudly were all "accelerants" of the virus to be avoided.

It's believed the Northern Beaches cluster originated from a US strain of Covid-19. While this hasn't been confirmed, serological testing and PCR have largely pointed to the strain being of US origin.

"At this stage the only strain we have identified in the community is the

US-associated strain. But clearly our experts here in New South Wales are watching very closely information around the UK strain and also other parts of the world that are detecting a mutation," Berejiklian said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Photo / Getty Images

When asked about the possibility of future outbreaks, Berejiklian was blunt.

"I can't make any assurances that this won't happen again," she said.

"This is a very contagious disease. And I don't think any Government in any place on the planet can give an assurance that outbreaks won't occur.

"In fact, I think I said consistently we should expect outbreaks."

She said that returning Australian citizens from overseas could create risk for future outbreaks but New South Wales have a "very, very strong system in place".

Sydneysiders ignore restrictions

Sydney's shopping precincts have been swarmed by bargain hunters looking for Boxing Day deals, just hours after Berejiklian praised the community for staying away.

Some stores were nearly empty on Boxing Day morning, as customers heeded warnings to keep out of the CBD while NSW battles to contain its latest coronavirus outbreak.

However, by mid-afternoon, crowds had flocked to popular shopping areas, including Pitt Street Mall and Parramatta Westfield.

Photos captured lines forming outside stores and some - but not all - visitors wearing masks.

Shoppers at Pitt St Mall in Sydney's CBD. Photo / News Corp Australia

Some shoppers wore masks at Pitt St Mall. Photo / News Corp Australia

The Parramatta Westfield in Sydney's west was seen heaving with shoppers.

Although some were seen wearing masks, the majority were not following social distancing requirements.

"This makes me sick to my stomach - we will see the effects of this in a few days at Westmead," read one response to the Parramatta Westfield video.

"As a Victorian, this is heartbreaking. We stayed home for months, missed out on seeing family & friends while the rest of the country went about enjoying life and looking on us with disdain. NSW couldn't stay home for one week?! You were even allowed 10 adults over for Xmas!" shared another user.

Bronte Beach party

The Boxing Day frenzy comes as NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard denounced revellers at an impromptu beach party on Christmas Day. Hundreds of people gathered at Bronte Beach Park and were seen dancing and drinking in tight circles.

Photo / News Corp Australia

Photo / News Corp Australia

Speaking to media on Saturday, Hazzard said the gathering could be the next "super spreader event".

"People in the Northern Beaches have been doing their part, big time, to keep not only themselves but the rest of Sydney safe," he said.

"Let me tell you, that event, I am hoping will not become a super spreader event. But there is every chance that it could be."