Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney bracing for surge in cases despite lockdown restrictions

Sydney’s lockdown is set to be extended after New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian held Covid crisis meetings. Video / Sky News Australia

Sydney’s lockdown is set to be extended after New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian held Covid crisis meetings. Video / Sky News Australia

Sydneysiders have been told to brace for a high number of community cases of Covid-19 expected to be announced on Thursday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday that the following day's case load would be "higher than what we've seen today" since NSW officials count coronavirus numbers in 24-hour periods ending at 8pm each night.

"I can foreshadow overnight that we've had a number of cases, more than we would like to have seen, so I'm anticipating that tomorrow's [official] number will be higher," she said.

The Delta strain of the coronavirus has been ripping through the Sydney community since at least June 16 and created "perhaps the biggest challenge our state [has faced] since the beginning of the pandemic", Berejiklian said.

Even with Sydney in lockdown, the daily case numbers have been hovering in the 20s.

Wednesday's count was 27, and many of the cases had been in the community while infectious.

The dire situation prompted Berejiklian's government to extend the city's stay-at-home orders.

What was supposed to be a two-week lockdown of Australia's largest city was extended for a third week and scheduled to end on July 16.

Sydney's lockdown will be extended for a third week. Photo / Jamie Davies

Many of Thursday's cases are expected to be in three local government areas, Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool, with harsher restrictions threatened for those areas if the problem continues.

Berejiklian said she'd like to "foreshadow" that residents of the three local government areas could be subject to even more restrictive rules.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant acknowledged the authorities hadn't done a good enough job communicating the risks and rules to people in those areas.

Chant said the suburbs of major concern were Bossley Park, Smithfield, Fairfield, West Hoxton, Bass Hill, St Johns Park, Canley Vale and Greenfield Park in the city's south and west.

"This is really a crunch time for the community where the destiny is in your hands," she told reporters.

"And the communities of southwestern Sydney are a vibrant, connected community and you have tackled previous outbreaks and done so well."

Berejiklian echoed her concerns.

"Can I say to the communities in those area, many have a similar background to me, please don't mingle with family," Berejiklian said.

"I haven't seen my parents since the lockdown started – it is hard.

"You might think you are doing the right thing by babysitting other [people's] children or whatever but the key message in the Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool local government areas is please do not leave the house."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced an extension of Sydney's lockdown yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

Expert wants longer lockdown

University of Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely has slammed NSW's lockdown as "ridiculous", saying it isn't harsh enough.

"If you want to get your lockdown over soon, do it properly," he told Seven's Sunrise.

"If you muck around, this will just keep on going. You can't just do a half-hearted one and expect it to last a week, you have to do it properly, otherwise you'll be doing lockdown for ages."

Blakely said it was "concerning" that NSW was not planning to extend the lockdown even longer.

"If you want to get your lockdown over soon, do it properly!"



Epidemiologist @TonyBlakely_PI has blasted Sydney's "half-hearted" COVID shutdown, saying rules should be tightened and Premier @GladysB shouldn't be afraid to extend again if necessary. pic.twitter.com/sfcGs485pE — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) July 7, 2021

"There seems to be this idea we're going to end this Friday no matter what," he said.

"If you do that, it will blow up and NSW will be a hell of a mess between now and when vaccination coverage gets to 50 per cent, and it will probably take the rest of the country down with it. It's that serious."

Blakely said if "common sense prevails", the lockdown will continue.

"But everybody needs to understand, if you want the lockdown to be done with quickly, do it well," he said.