Covid 19 coronavirus: Snow leopard tests positive in San Diego Zoo

Ramil is now in isolation and said to be doing well. Photo / San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

A snow leopard at San Diego Zoo has tested positive for Covid-19, the zoo has announced.

San Diego Zoo has had to temporarily shut down its leopard habitat after announcing that 9-year-old snow leopard Ramil had contracted coronavirus.

Ramil has a cough and a runny nose and zoo officials say it is still not known how he got the virus.

His health is now being closely monitored by zoo staff.

Ramil "appears to be doing well" and has been quarantined with a female snow leopard and two Amur leopards who share a space with him and, as such, are considered close contacts.

"We can assure you the snow leopard and the Amur leopards who share his habitat are receiving excellent care," said Dwight Scott, the zoo's executive director, in a statement.

"Our veterinary teams and wildlife care specialists at both the Zoo and Safari Park are highly skilled, dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of the wildlife in our care," he added.

San Diego zoo has received a donation of "recombinant purified spike protein vaccine" that is said to protect animals against Covid-19.

Ramil had not received it yet.