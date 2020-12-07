Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Russia is offering its citizens free vaccines, but will they take them?

7 minutes to read

Lyudmila Soboleva, a doctor, is inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. Photo / Sergey Ponomarev, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Anton Troianovski

Alexei Zakharov, a Moscow economics professor, got the Russian coronavirus vaccine injected into his upper arm over the weekend.

Getting the shot was an easy decision, he said — not because the Russian government said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.