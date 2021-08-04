Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland records 17 new community cases, bringing outbreak total to 63

A pedestrian in Sydney's CBD on July 20, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Queensland has recorded 17 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, bringing total case numbers in the latest outbreak to 63.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said all were linked to a known cluster.

Four cases are linked to Ironside State School, including one teacher; two cases are linked to Indooroopilly State High School; one case is linked to Brisbane Boys Grammar and nine cases are close contacts or family members of cases already identified in the cluster.

"That brings this outbreak to 63 cases, meaning that in less than a week, this has become our biggest outbreak since the first wave last year," Miles said.

Queensland recorded 16 new community cases yesterday.

A case found yesterday in Cairns - a man who authorities believe was either at the start or beginning of his infection due to his viral load - was still being investigated, Miles said.

"It's confirmed to be the Delta strain but not linked to the current outbreak in Brisbane."

His case triggered warnings for the Cairns, Trinity Beach and Yorkeys Knob areas last night.

Miles said the state was now dealing with 100 active cases, but Queensland's incredibly high testing rates were giving authorities confidence it was beating the outbreak.

"We didn't just break our testing record yesterday, we smashed it, which is a fantastic result," he said.

"Our previous record was 35,357 tests. In the last 24-hour period we tested 51,479 samples, breaking past that record, breaking past that goal that the chief health officer set for us and so let's keep it up, Queensland."

Zero community cases in Victoria

In better news for Victorians, the state today recorded zero locally acquired cases of coronavirus.

Victoria emerged from its fifth lockdown earlier this month due to an outbreak of the Delta strain.