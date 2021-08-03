Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand sends 100,000 vaccine doses to Fiji as death toll passes 250

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta: "Our thoughts remain with Fiji during this incredibly challenging period." Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

New Zealand is sending 100,000 vaccine doses and more money to Fiji for nursing staff as the country's Covid-19 death toll passes 250.

Fiji reported 1100 new cases and 13 more deaths today, bringing its total death toll to 254.

Of the deaths, 252 have come from the most recent outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand bought 100,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the Spanish Government to meet Fiji's immediate vaccine needs. The vaccines were due to arrive today.

The Government this year committed to providing Fiji up to 500,000 doses.

Mahuta said that commitment still stood.

Mahuta said the nation's vaccination drive was coming along.



"Fiji's vaccination programme is progressing well with 25 per cent now fully vaccinated, and first doses provided to 82 per cent of the population.

"New Zealand will continue to work with Fiji to confirm its remaining vaccine requirements."

She said the Government was also providing funding for 190 Fiji graduate nurses for a three-month period.

"The recruitment of these nurses not only supports Fiji's response in the short term, but also contributes to the long-term resilience of the health sector."

New Zealand has also responded to a range of requests from Fiji.

"In the last two weeks New Zealand has supported the provision and retrofitting of ambulances and medical equipment, provided funding support to civil society partners and begun delivering 700,000 testing swabs and privacy screens for medical facilities," Mahuta said.

These initiatives build on previous packages of support New Zealand has provided Fiji, including $40 million of financial assistance, PPE, testing equipment and other relief supplies.

New Zealand has also deployed two rotations of medical personnel to the joint Australia New Zealand Medical Assistance Team.

"We remain in close contact with the government of Fiji and civil society partners to support further requests," Mahuta said.

- RNZ