Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW reportedly considering four-week lockdown extension

There are reports that Sydney's lockdown could be extended by four weeks from Friday, dragging lockdown all the way until August 27.
The four-week extension is one of the options being considered at the NSW Cabinet meeting, according to 7NEWS.
It is expected to be announced tomorrow.
It comes after NSW recorded 172 new cases today, the highest so far during the current outbreak.
At today's press conference, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there would be more news tomorrow about "what life beyond July 31 looks like".
"I know it's really difficult not to speculate, but please wait to make those announcements I'm hoping to make those announcements as early as tomorrow, to give people plenty of notice," she said.
With Sydney's lockdown looming for another month, changes to current restrictions are on the horizon for education and construction sectors.
Construction work will begin again on Saturday, according to The Australian, but with more safeguards and capacity limits in place.
However, tradesmen from Sydney's south-west and west – the areas have hit hardest by the virus – still won't be able to work.
With the lockdown set to continue past Year 12's trial exams, The Daily Telegraph says that final-year students might also be able to get rapid Covid testing.
Essential workers may also receive rapid testing, which can return a result in as quickly as 10 minutes.
7NEWS claims that more financial support for affected workers is also under consideration.
