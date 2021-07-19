Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records fifth death of Sydney outbreak - a woman in her 50s related to infected removalists

A worker directs traffic outside the Bondi Beach drive-through Covid clinic in Sydney on June 23. Photo / Getty Images

A woman believed to be the relative of twin removalists charged for allegedly working while infectious with Covid-19 has been found dead in a home in Sydney.

NSW Police said in a statement officers responded to a concern for welfare at a home on Thursday Place, Green Valley about 9.15am on Monday.

Inside they located the body of a woman, believed to be in her 50s.

In a statement NSW Health confirmed the woman was positive for Covid-19 and was a close contact of another case.

Police in PPE have roped off the street. They are investigating whether she too had COVID pic.twitter.com/9gnDmCq5la — Laura Tunstall (@LauraTunstall9) July 19, 2021

"NSW Health today sadly reports the death of a woman in her 50s who was a confirmed Covid-19 case. She was a resident of south western Sydney and a close contact of a Covid case," the department said.

"This is the 61st death in NSW related to Covid-19 and the fifth of the current outbreak.

"NSW Health extends its sincere sympathy to her family and friends."

It has been reported from the scene that police officers have worn PPE while inspecting the home.

Earlier, NSW Police said: "An investigation has commenced and a report has been prepared for the coroner."

NSW today recorded 98 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, 20 of which were infectious while in the community.