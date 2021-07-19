Covid 19 coronavirus: Two positive cases on container ship in quarantine in Bluff

The Ministry of Health has announced two positive cases onboard a ship in Bluff. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Two crew members onboard a container ship in Bluff have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Marshall-island flagged Mattina ship came into port last night and all 21 crew members were tested this morning.

Rapid tests for ordered for two symptomatic cases - while the remainder of the crew's test results are due back tonight.

Both crew members who have tested positive joined the ship in Singapore on 2 July after providing negative pre-departure tests.

The Mattina container ship is currently in quarantine in Bluff.