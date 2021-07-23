Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 136 community cases - highest daily total since Sydney outbreak began

A worker directs traffic near the Bondi Beach drive-through Covid testing clinic in Sydney on June 23, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

New South Wales have recorded 136 new cases of Covid, their highest daily total of infections so far. One person has also died.

The man who died was 89 years old.

The Premier says the situation that exists now in New South Wales, namely around south-western and now Western Sydney suburbs, is regarded as a national emergency.

She said 53 of those cases were infectious in the community.

NSW recorded 136 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

"There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the direction we were hoping they would at this stage," she said. "It is fairly apparent that we will not be close to zero next Friday."

"For that purpose and for that reason the New South Wales government will be taking action in relation to that," she said.

"First and foremost, the local government areas of both Cumberland and Blacktown local government areas, will also be subject to workers are not being allowed to live those communities unless the health and you agency workers were on the authorised list of worker."

The Premier has announced more restrictions.

She says the local government areas of both Cumberland and Blacktown local government areas, will be subject to workers are not being allowed to live those communities unless the health and you agency workers were on the authorised list of workers.

"The list (of critical workers) for what is critical, already exists, so we ask people to look at that list to make sure they do not leave the local government area which is defined by the suburbs in which they live unless they work in health, aged care, or are on that authorised list which already exists."

The NSW premier is calling for national cabinet to refocus of the national vaccination strategy, specifically for more Pfizer doses for Sydney.

"What we have done as a government is refocus our efforts in distributing vaccines in South West Sydney, we have a micro plan for how we will get not only more doses of AstraZeneca in arms, but we also have to acknowledge that that is a very young population in those communities, and we need at least more first doses of Pfizer," she said.

Of the 136 new locally acquired cases, 77 are linked to a known case or cluster – 65 are household contacts and 12 are close contacts – and the source of infection for 59 cases is under investigation.

Fifty-three cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 17 cases were in isolation for part of their infectious period.

Fifty-three cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 13 cases remains under investigation.

We are in for a shocker today.

It comes after NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed today's cases would be higher than yesterday's record total of 124.

"There will be more [cases]," Hazzard told KIIS1065's The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning.

"We need people in south-west Sydney to stop moving around. We need people to understand it's a dangerous virus."

Overnight, more exposure sites were added in Sydney's CBD, the southwest and inner west, while an alert now has been issued for the Byron Bay area, where sewage testing has found virus fragments.

There are fears Sydney's COVID outbreak has now spread to the far-north coast of New South Wales with fragments of the virus detected more than 700km away in Byron Bay.

At least 70 of yesterday's 124 locally acquired cases had spent some time in the community while infectious, with another 17 cases still under investigation.

Vic records 14 new community cases

Victoria today recorded 14 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, all linked to known clusters.

Ten of the 14 were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period. More information would be released later today, Victoria's Department of Health said on Twitter.

Queensland flight attendant infected

Meanwhile, a Queensland flight attendant has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 after working across two Qantas flights between Brisbane and Longreach.

It is believed the crew member worked on QantasLink flights, QF2534 and QF2535, on July 11 but didn't leave the aircraft.

However, the new case has put the regional Queensland town on notice. Testing is already under way for all passengers at the local hospital.